Scott Harrington shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Harrington's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Harrington's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.