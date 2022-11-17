Ryan Brehm shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 318 yards to the native area, his second shot went 99 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Brehm's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to 2 over for the round.