Robert Streb comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RSM Classic

Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streb finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Robert Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robert Streb to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Streb hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.