Robby Shelton rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Robby Shelton at 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Shelton's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.