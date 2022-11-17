Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 first round in the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Richy Werenski got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Werenski hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Werenski's tee shot went 307 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 287 yards to the native area, his third shot went 0 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.