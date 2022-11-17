Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Malnati's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 169 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.