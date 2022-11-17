Paul Haley II putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Paul Haley II hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haley II finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Paul Haley II got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Haley II had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Haley II's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Haley II hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.