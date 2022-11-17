Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kizzire finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Patton Kizzire hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.