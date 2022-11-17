Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Nick Watney got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Watney's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 415-yard par-4 second, Watney went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.