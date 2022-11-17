MJ Daffue finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Daffue got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

Daffue hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daffue's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.