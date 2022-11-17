Michael Thompson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Thompson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Thompson hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.