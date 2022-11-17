Michael Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic

Michael Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Kim hit his 104 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.