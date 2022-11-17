Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic

Michael Gligic hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Gligic hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Gligic's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 4 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.