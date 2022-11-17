Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 217 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.