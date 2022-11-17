Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.