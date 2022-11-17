Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.