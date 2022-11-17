Luke List shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

List tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing List to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, List chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, List chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.