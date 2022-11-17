Kevin Yu shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Yu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Yu hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 15th. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Yu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Yu to even for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.