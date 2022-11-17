Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even-par for the round.