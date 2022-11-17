Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Chappell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Chappell's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

Chappell's tee shot went 233 yards to the native area and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.