Justin Lower comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RSM Classic

Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lower finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Justin Lower's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lower hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.