Joel Dahmen putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Joel Dahmen's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.