Jim Herman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 205 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Herman's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Herman's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.