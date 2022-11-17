Jason Day shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Day took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putting for double bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.