J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Poston's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poston's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.