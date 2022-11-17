J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic

J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Spaun hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Spaun's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.