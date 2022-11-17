Harry Hall finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Harry Hall hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Hall got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hall's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hall had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even for the round.