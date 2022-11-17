Harrison Endycott shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the RSM Classic

Harrison Endycott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 151st at 6 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

Endycott got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Endycott to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Endycott suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 6 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 7 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Endycott's tee shot went 251 yards to the native area, his second shot went 12 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 161 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Endycott to 8 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Endycott had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 6 over for the round.