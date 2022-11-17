Hank Lebioda shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lebioda missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda's tee shot went 251 yards to the native area, his second shot went 71 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 183 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.