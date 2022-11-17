Greyson Sigg posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the RSM Classic

Greyson Sigg hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Sigg finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Greyson Sigg hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Sigg chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.