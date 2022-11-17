Francesco Molinari shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Francesco Molinari hit 13 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Molinari hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Molinari got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Molinari's 165 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.