Doc Redman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RSM Classic

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Redman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Redman's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even for the round.