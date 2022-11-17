Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Denny McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCarthy's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.