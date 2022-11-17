  • Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy makes putt for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.