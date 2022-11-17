Dean Burmester putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Dean Burmester hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burmester finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Dean Burmester got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dean Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burmester's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Burmester had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Burmester hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

Burmester hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 15th. This moved Burmester to 4 under for the round.