Davis Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

Davis Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Thompson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 6 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 6 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.