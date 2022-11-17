6-over 76 by David Lipsky in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, David Lipsky hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day in 155th at 6 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Lipsky's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 5 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lipsky's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 7 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 6 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 6 over for the round.