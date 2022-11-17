Danny Willett putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic

Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Danny Willett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Willett's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Willett hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.