Danny Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Danny Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lee hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to even for the round.