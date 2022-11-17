Conner Godsey finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Conner Godsey hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Godsey finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Godsey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Godsey to even-par for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Godsey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Godsey to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Godsey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Godsey to even for the round.