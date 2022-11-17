Chris Gotterup shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RSM Classic

Chris Gotterup hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 6th at 5 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Gotterup had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

Gotterup tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gotterup's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Gotterup had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gotterup missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to 5 under for the round.