Chesson Hadley putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Chesson Hadley's tee shot went 264 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.