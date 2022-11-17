Charley Hoffman rebounds from poor front in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoffman finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Charley Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.