Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic

Chad Ramey hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ramey at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Ramey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ramey at 2 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ramey to 2 under for the round.