Carson Young putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Carson Young hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Carson Young got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Carson Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Young's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.