Camilo Villegas shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RSM Classic

Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Villegas to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Villegas hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On his fourth stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.