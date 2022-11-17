  • Callum Tarren shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Callum Tarren sticks approach tight to yield birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.