Callum Tarren shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Callum Tarren sticks approach tight to yield birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Callum Tarren makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Callum Tarren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Justin Suh and Beau Hossler; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; and Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Tarren's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Tarren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.
