Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, An's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, An chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.