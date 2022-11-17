  • Byeong Hun An shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Byeong Hun An makes a 44-foot birdie hole-out on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An holes out for 44-foot birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Byeong Hun An makes a 44-foot birdie hole-out on the par-4 1st hole.