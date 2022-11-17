Bryson Nimmer shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Bryson Nimmer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nimmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Nimmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Nimmer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Nimmer's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 over for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nimmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 3 over for the round.