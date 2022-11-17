  • Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Brice Garnett makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett sinks 37-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Brice Garnett makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.