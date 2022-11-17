Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the RSM Classic

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 46th at 2 under; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Brice Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.