6-over 76 by Brian Stuard in first round of the RSM Classic

In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 151st at 6 over; Cole Hammer is in 1st at 8 under; Ben Griffin is in 2nd at 7 under; and Justin Suh, Callum Tarren, and Beau Hossler are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stuard got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.